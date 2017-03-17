FHS Student’s “Promposal” Gains National Attention

3/17/17 – 7:34 A.M.

A Findlay High School student is getting national attention for the way he asked his girlfriend to prom. Cross Country runner Jordan Fuller used the run mapping app Strava to spell “Prom?” to ask Claire Short to the dance. Fuller ran 5.5 miles to complete the unique promposal.

Short tweeted out a screenshot of the route, and it quickly gained national attention. More than 117,000 people have liked the tweet with another 16,000 retweeting the message. Several national news outlets even picked up the story.

And in case you’re wondering, Short said yes to Fuller.