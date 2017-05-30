Fifth Third Bank EBus Makes Stop In Findlay

05/30/17 – 5:29 P.M.

Fifth Third Bank has their Financial Empowerment Mobile touring northwest Ohio until June 7. They stopped in Findlay on Tuesday at the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library. Vice President of Community-Economic Relations Melissa Blount-Garner said that they are trying to help.

Melissa Blount-Garner

Blount-Garner said that they are looking out for your financial wellness.

Melissa Blount-Garner

They are also working with local organizations to help with housing, healthcare, and other finances.

They will be OhioMeansJobs-Allen County in Lima tomorrow and at Hearthside Food Solutions in McComb on Thursday. They are open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.