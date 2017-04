4/18/17 – 5:30 A.M.

You might hear fighter jets in the skies above the region this week. The 180th Fighter Wing of the Ohio Air National Guard says they’ll conduct training flights over northwest Ohio through Thursday. A release from the Guard says jets are taking off and landing from the base in Swanton until around 10 p.m. each day.

Pilots must conduct night operations as a part of their readiness training.