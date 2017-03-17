Final-minute foul is a factor in eighth-seeded Arkansas’ NCAA Tournament win over No. 9 Seton Hall

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) – Jaylen Bayford made a key layup with 57.8 seconds left in the game, and later drew a flagrant foul and made two free throw shots in Arkansas’ 77-71 first round win over Seton Hall in the NCCA Tournament.

Bayford stole the ball with the Razorbacks trailing 71-70 and converted a layup with just under a minute left.

After timeouts by both teams, and Arkansas winning the game 72-71, the Razorbacks brought the ball across the floor. Seton Hall’s Desi Rodriguez appeared to push Bayford in the back and to the ground as he was going towards the basket with 18.3 left on the clock, and Rodriguez was called for a flagrant foul. Bayford made both free throws, and teammate Daryl Macon made another shortly after, sealing the victory.

“I didn’t realize how hard I pushed him, but I thought it was a basketball play,” Rodriguez said afterwards. “It wasn’t intentional.”

Arkansas head coach Mike Anderson told reporters that he agreed with the call, saying Rodriguez “pushed the guy.”

Arkansas advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament with the win and will face the South Region’s No. 1 seeded North Carolina.

