Finalists Announced For McComb Superintendent Position

2/22/17 – 6:48 A.M.

Four people are finalists for the McComb School District Superintendent position. The school board says they will interview Upper Sandusky High School Assistant Principal Tony Fenstermaker, McComb seventh- to 12th-grade Principal Jeremy Herr, Findlay High School Principal Craig Kupferberg and Perry High School Principal Nicholas Weingart.

The first round of interviews take place between February 27 and March 8. The district will make a decision by March 22.

Former McComb Superintendent Meri Skilliter left the job to take the Ada superintendent position.