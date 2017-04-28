Findlay 3rd Ward City Council Candidate Banned From Two City buildings

04/28/17 – 5:04 A.M.

A candidate for Findlay’s 3rd Ward City Council Seat isn’t allowed in two city-owned buildings. The Courier reports that 46-year-old Michael Tanner is barred from The Cube and Findlay’s Tiffin Avenue fire station. He also has criminal trespass warnings for both buildings.

He was arrested for domestic violence against his ex-wife in June of 2016 but was never formally charged. She claimed that Tanner elbowed her in the stomach and blocked her with his butt from waving to their son. Mayor Lydia Mihalik asked for the trespass warnings for the Cube after the incident. She said that this is normal procedure.

Tanner was banned from the fire station after a firefighter reported that Tanner was harassing him at work in 2015. According to police reports, the firefighter was dating Tanner’s ex-wife. The firefighter said that Tanner repeatedly drove by the fire station. Firefighters found fliers on their vehicles describing sexual things about Tanner’s ex-wife and that she had mental issues.

On Monday police were called to a Findlay home for a domestic dispute involving Tanner and his second wife and her daughter. The woman was attempting to leave but Tanner blocked her vehicle. Both of them say the argument was only verbal and no arrests were made. The police report lists Tanner’s address outside of Findlay’s 3rd Ward.