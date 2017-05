05/04/17 – 5:51 P.M.

The Findlay Air Expo is coming to the Findlay Airport this weekend. Airport Manager Matt McVicker said that they will have planes from World War II on display.

There is no on-site parking available unless you are handicapped.

The event is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday. There will be food available as well as the historical planes on display and in the air.