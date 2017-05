05/22/17 – 5:31 P.M.

The Findlay Airport was built in the 1930’s by Ohio Oil Company, now Marathon Petroleum. Airport Manager Matt McVicker says that it’s usage has changed since then.

He added that business at the airport can vary day to day but it is generally good.

The airport also supports medevac, aerial spraying, and law enforcement activities.