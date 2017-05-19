Findlay And Hancock County Approve Community Guidelines Against Opioid Epidemic

05/19/17 – 4:31 P.M.

Findlay City Council and the Hancock County Commissioners adopted Community Guidelines to combat the opioid epidemic. The guidelines empower the community to work together on solutions to the opioid epidemic. ADAMHS Board’s Zach Thomas said that this will help get people on the same page about the epidemic.

Zach Thomas

Thomas said that it is important to remember that addiction is a disease.

Thomas added that nobody is expendable according to the document. The community should rally around those struggling with addiction to help them into recovery.