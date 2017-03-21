Findlay Bicycle Ordinance Discussed At Council Meeting

03/21/17 – 11:33 P.M.

The bicycle ordinance before Findlay city council was discussed last night. Service-Safety Director Paul Schmelzer clarified that it isnt a ban. The current law isnt very clear and he wants to see it rewritten because safety is a priority. Bikes will still be allowed downtown, youre expected to walk it or pedal slowly.

The restriction will fix the current law which states you must ride your bike on the right side of the side-walk. It does not clarify which direction you must be heading so youre either close to businesses of the street. This provides a danger to automobiles and pedestrians. Schmelzer said that they encourage biking and pedestrian travel but want everyone to be safe.

Council was unable to vote on the ordinance since they did not havea three quarter majority. Councilman-At-Large Grant Russell said that it wouldn’t have gone to vote yet even if they did since it has received some criticism.