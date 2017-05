05/12/17 – 4:45 P.M.

Findlay Brewing could have shut down after the fire a year ago but they are climbing back up. Co-founder Aaron Osborne said that they were already looking to expand when the fire helped speed things up.

Aaron Osborne

They will be expanding to a new location soon. Osborne said that they have the plans and designs set but are still working on dates. The expansion will allow them to support a new system to make more beer and be labeled a microbrewery.