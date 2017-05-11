UPDATE: Findlay Car Thief Under Investigation For Big R Burglary

05/11/17 – 11:17 A.M.

UPDATE – 12:10 P.M.

A car was stolen from Warner Buick GMC on Bright Road in Findlay Wednesday. Police Lt. Robert Ring said that 28-year-old Christopher Anders is in custody after they used Onstar to find the car.

Robert Ring

Police found that Anders stole a GMC Acadia SUV after they were called around 7:30 a.m. for the crime. They believe that Anders broke a window and entered the dealership to steal the car.

Police Lt. Robert Ring said that their investigation isn’t over though.

Robert Ring

Police found evidence that links Anders to another a Burglary of the Big R store at the Findlay Village Mall. That burglary happened around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The store isn’t open yet and police cannot comment on what was stolen.

Anders is being held at the Hancock County Justice Center on felony receiving stolen property and Breaking and entering charges.