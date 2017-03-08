Findlay Celebrates Being Named Best Micropolitan Third Year Running

03/08/17 – 11:47 P.M.

Site Selection Magazine named Findlay the best micropolitan in the U.S. for the third year running. Findlay-Hancock County Economic Development celebrated Wednesday night with guest speakers. Managing editor of Site Selection Magazine Adam Bruns said that Findlay owes it to a strong corporate community.

Adam Bruns

Bruns complimented Findlays Economic Development. He said that economic development plays a big role in bringing in business.

Adam Bruns

Bruns said that he has been touring the area. He said that after all he has seen he believes that Findlay has potential to win best micropolitan for a fourth year.