Findlay City Council Agrees To Forgive Some Debt Owed By Campus for Emerging Technologies

2/22/17 – 5:33 A.M.

Findlay City Council is forgiving around $100,000 of debt owed to the city from the North Central Campus for Emerging Technologies. The campus is located at 1700 Fostoria Avenue at the former Interstill Plant. GreaterFindlayInc. bought the facility in 2005 with several loans, including money from the city’s revolving loan fund. Hancock Regional Planning Commission director Matt Cordonnier says the agreement allows the city to recover some its losses.

Emerging Technologies is leasing space in its building to Brown Mackie College. The college announced last year it would close when all of its current students have finished their programs.

Council voted 8-1 to accept the debt-forgiveness plan. Councilman Jim Niemeyer opposed the measure. Councilwoman Holly Frische abstained due to a potential conflict.

MORE: The Courier