06/06/17 – 11:19 P.M.

Findlay City Council approved a grant from ODOT to start the revitalization project of downtown Findlay. Service director Brian Thomas said now that the $1.8 million grant is approved the project will start rolling.

Thomas said that he will get a schedule as soon as possible.

He said that the revitalization project will be done on Main and Cory Streets.