04/19/17 – 2:41 A.M.

Findlay City Council debated about appropriating money to the capital improvement budget at their Tuesday meeting. The budget needed an appropriation of $1.5 million dollars. Service-safety director Paul Schmelzer compromised on moving the money.

Paul Schmelzer

City auditor Jim Staschiak called the plan wise. He said the city should be especially prudent since there is a deficit budget on the books. Any money put in the capital fund cannot come back to the general fund.