Findlay City Council Discusses Proposed State Budget Implications

04/17/17 – 11:17 P.M.

Findlay City Council met to discuss how the Governors new budget will affect the city. Mayor Lydia Mihalik said there are three major points of the bill that could hurt the city.

Lydia Mihalik

Mihalik added that the bill allows the state to handle the tax collections of the city. The state will also be able to take 1% of the collections.

City auditor Jim Staschiak agreedsayingthat the bill will affect data collection.

Jim Staschiak

City Council will see a resolution that states their disapproval of these aspects of the state budget.