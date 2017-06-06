Findlay City Council Hears About Hancock-Wood Electric And AEP Ohio Dispute

06/06/17 – 10:37 P.M.

AEP Ohio and Hancock-Wood Electric have a disagreement on who should supply power to the new Campbells Facility coming to Findlay. Councilman Tom Shindledecker said this isnt the first time council has been contacted for a dispute between the two.

Tom Shindledecker

Shindledecker said that Hancock Wood Electric has asked to have the letter rewritten. They also want it passed by council and added to the minutes so that it is a certified document.

Shindledecker said that if council does this then they want be brought into disputes in the future. Council will address this at their next meeting.