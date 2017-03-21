Findlay City Council Lacking Attendance Due To Illness And absence

03/21/17 – 11:16 P.M.

City Council suffered low attendance due to illness and absence. Five officials were unable to attend Tuesdays meeting including President of Council Jim Slough and Mayor Lydia Mihalik. This forced Councilman Ron Monday into the mayoral position for the night. Councilman-At-Large Grant Russell served as the Council President.

When the mayor is absent the council president fills the role. Since Slough was unable to attend the president pro temps had to fill the role. This forced council to vote in a new temporary president amongst themselves.

With only 7 voting officials left, they could not suspend rules and send ordinances to their third reading. Russell said that they do this when an ordinance is safe and does good for the city.