Findlay City Council Passes Antennae Restriction

05/02/17 – 11:14 P.M.

Findlay City Council passed an ordinance that restricts how companies set up their antennaes for a wireless canopy. Service-safety director Paul Schmelzer said that this ordinance will help the city remain in control.

Paul Schmelzer

Schmelzer added that the city wants companies looking to set up wireless antennaes to co-locate.

Paul Schmelzer

Current Ohio state law provides companies a wide range of rights. Schmelzer said that these restrictions arent meant to stop companies but rather to control how things go up.