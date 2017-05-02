Findlay City Council Passes Antennae Restriction

05/02/17 – 11:14 P.M.
Findlay City Council passed an ordinance that restricts how companies set up their antennaes for a wireless canopy. Service-safety director Paul Schmelzer said that this ordinance will help the city remain in control.
Schmelzer added that the city wants companies looking to set up wireless antennaes to co-locate.
Current Ohio state law provides companies a wide range of rights. Schmelzer said that these restrictions arent meant to stop companies but rather to control how things go up.