04/05/17 – 1:12 A.M.

Findlay City Council passed the ordinance to provide funding for the Dorney Plaza Project. Mayor Lydia Mihalik said that she is excited to see the project moving forward.

The ordinance did not get full support though. Mihalik said that there were some concerns about the project.

Councilman Jeff Wobser and Councilwoman Holly Frische voted no. Councilman Tom Shindledecker voted yes but added that he was reluctant to do so.