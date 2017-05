05/02/17 – 11:23 P.M.

Findlay City Council appropriated money for the fiber loop network being spearheaded by the Findlay City School District. Service-Safety Director Paul Schmelzer said that the money serves two purposes.

Paul Schmelzer

The city is joining with the county in supporting the school districts program. They are matching what the county is paying for the project.

The fiber loop will provide high speed broadband capabilities to aid in communications.