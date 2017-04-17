Findlay City Council Will Consider Splitting Service-Safety Director Position

04/17/17 – 4:15 P.M.

Findlay City Council will hear legislation Tuesday that will split the city service-safety director position. The Courier reports that the combined position has been held by Paul Schmelzer since 2012. The ordinance will split the position and create a salary range for both. The director of public service could be paid between almost $68,000 and $106,000 per year. The director of public safety could make between around $60,000 and $100,000 per year.

Schmelzer’s salary from this year is just under $150,000.