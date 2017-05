5/22/17 – 9:57 P.M.

Findlay City Schools is having positive experiences with the Leader In Me program. Superintendent Ed Kurt said that the schools that implemented the program have been doing well.

Ed Kurt

Kurt said that they want to provide kids with the skills to help them in life.

Ed Kurt

Kurtadded that plans are in place to implement them into schools in the east side of the district as soon as possible.