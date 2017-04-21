Findlay City Schools Looking For Support Of Renewal Levy

04/20/17 – 5:55 P.M.

Findlay City School District has a renewal 4.9 mill levy on the ballot that will raise about $4 million.

Superintendent Ed Kurt said the money generated from the levy will be used for general operations. The school district is asking for a continuous levy which means that they will avoid changing the amount they need. Voters won’t have to approve another levy unless the school needs to increase the amount they get.

By not changing the millage they will continue to get state kickbacks which keeps pressure off of the taxpayer. Voting is available for the levy from now through May 2.