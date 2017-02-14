Findlay City Schools Symphony Orchestra Partners With Toledo Group

02/14/17 – 1:00 A.M.
The Findlay City Schools symphony orchestra is getting some support from the Toledo Symphony Orchestra. Superintendent Ed Kurt said that the partnership is great for the students.
Kurt said that the students will get to perform with the Toledo Symphony Orchestra in the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts.
According to Kurt, this is the first time that the schools’ symphonies have partnered with the Toledo group. He added that Findlay City Schools appreciates what they are doing for the students.