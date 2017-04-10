Findlay City Schools Talked About Renewal Levy And Internet Connections

04/10/17 – 5:05 P.M.

The Findlay City School District gave an update to the Findlay Rotary Club about their projects. District treasurer Mike Barnhart said that taxpayers will see a levy on the ballot in may but it’s just a renewal.

Barnhart added that they are making it a continuous levy to assure that the taxes won’t be raised in the future

The school also talked about the black fiber project to improve the internet connection in the city. Barnhart said that the project will benefit more than just the school district.

Barnhart said that it will also save the district money on internet charges.