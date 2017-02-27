Findlay Company Purchases Kentucky Grocery Company

02/27/17 – 3:17 P.M.

A Findlay grocer is taking over a Kentucky-based retail grocery chain. Generative Growth, LLC of Findlay is acquiring Remke Markets Inc. Remke is a retail grocer with stores in the Cincinnati Metropolitan area. Fresh Encounter Inc. will manage the stores for Generative Growth. CEO Michael Needler said, “This partnership will be beneficial for both Fresh Encounter and Remke Markets.”

The retail stores will continue to operate under their existing brands. Combined, the companies now operate 44 stores in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana with about 2,900 employees.