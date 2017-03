03/07/17 – 9 P.M.

Findlay City Council passed an ordinance during their Tuesday meeting to buy some land. Service-Safety Director Paul Schmelzer said that the land was offered by a Findlay resident.

Schmelzer said that the land could be used if more space is needed.

The land cost the city a little more than $4,500.