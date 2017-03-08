Findlay Council Votes To Fund Dorney Plaza Renovations

3/8/17 – 5:17 A.M.

Findlay City Council voted to fund the city’s share of the Dorney Plaza renovation project during a Tuesday meeting. Council voted in favor of paying $215,000 for the capital improvement project. The city already set aside $35,000 in 2016 for the work.

A report from Service-Safety Director Paul Schmelzer says the project is still in the design phase. He added the city is going to start demolition with help from the county. The goal is to have renovations completed by October 1.

Earlier this year the Hancock County Commissioners scaled their investment back from $200,000 to $75,000. The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation said it would donate $200,000 if the project finishes by October 1. They plan to honor the 30th anniversary of Dorney Plaza in the fall.