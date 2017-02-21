Findlay Courier Up For 8 Associated Press Awards

02/21/17 – 7:32 A.M.

Employees of Findlay’s own newspaper are finalists for 8 awards in the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors’ 2016 newspaper contest. The Courier reports that they are competing in Division IV. This is among newspapers with a daily circulation of 19,000 to just under 60,000. The winners will be announced on May 21 at the annual Ohio APME awards banquet in Columbus.

Business reporter Lou Wilin is a finalist for Best Business writer and Best News Writer

Courier family section editor Brenna Griteman is a finalist in the Best Feature Writer category.

Videographer Kevin bean is in the Best Video Category.

Courier PhotographerRandy Roberts is in the category for Best Feature Photo

There are three finalists in the sports department. Dave Hanneman is a sports writer for the paper. He is a finalist in the Sports Enterprise Category. Sports editor Jamie Baker is a finalist for Best Sports Writer. The Courier’s sports section is among the top three for Best Sports Section.