Findlay Crash Injures Leipsic Woman

05/24/17 – 9:24 P.M.

A Wednesday morning crash injured a Leipsic woman after she crashed into a semitrailer in Findlay. The Courier reports that the accident happened around 7:30 a.m. on Hancock County 99. 34-year-old Jill Gilgenbach of Leipsic drove through a red light at the Speedway Drive intersection on 99. She hit the underside of a flatbed trailer hauled by a semi that was turning west onto Hancock County 99.

Hanco EMS took Gilgenbach to Blanchard Valley Hospital for minor injuries. 24-year-old Ron Hensley III was the driver of the semi and remained uninjured in the accident.

Officer cited Gilgenbach for failure to obey a traffic control signal.