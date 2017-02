02/13/17 – 2:55 P.M.

One person was hurt in a two-car crash in Findlay this morning. The Findlay Police Department reports that 69-year-old Kathryn Raabe of Findlay was driving east on East Main Cross . She failed to stop at the intersection with Osborn Avenue and hit a car driven by 77-year-old David Goodman of Findlay around 11 a.m .