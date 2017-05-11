Findlay CVS Robbery Could Be Connected To Other Area Drug Store Robberies

05/11/17 – 1:24 P.M.

Police think that the Findlay CVS robbery on Sunday could be connected with other drug store robberies in the area. Findlay Police Lt. Robert Ring said they are looking into the robbery being connected to similar robberies in Dayton. Ring said that there is a group of people hitting drug stores in cities along I-75.

Ring added that it is not likely connected to the robbery in Toledo. That robbery was done by a single person in a different manner than the other drug store robberies. The group comes in and jumps the counter and demands a specific type of narcotic.

Ring said that they cannot release the security footage of the crime because of patient confidentiality. They had to sign a HIPAA agreement to get access to the footage.