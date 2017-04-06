Findlay Democratic Council-At Large Candidates Talk Politics At Forum

04/06/17 – 10:34 P.M.

The four council-at-large candidates in the democratic primary race discussed how they would handle the budget in Findlay. Tim Davis said that there are ways to save money.

Heidi Mercer said she thinks it should be based on what the citizens think is important.

Dorney Plaza renovations was another topic discussed by the candidates. Barbara Lockard said she agrees with the project but wants to know more about its future.

Mary Harshfield said that she didn’t think the project should have been given the okay so soon.

They also shared what they thought Findlay needed most. Tim Davis said he thought better jobs are a must.

Barbara Lockard agreed but said Findlay needs to focus on pushing ahead with flood mitigation.

Another topic was the proposed bike restriction in Downtown Findlay. Heidi Mercer said that she thinks it is a good idea but there is more to look at.

Mary Harshfield also approves but says that it shouldn’t restrict bikes at all times.

The candidates were at a forum held at the University of Findlay. You can watch the full forum from UFTV below. The forum starts at 8 minutes and 53 seconds.