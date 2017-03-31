Findlay Downtown Main Street Alley Reconstruction Work Starting Next Monday

03/31/17 – 11:33 A.M.

The City of Findlay Engineering Department will be doing reconstruction work on Downtown Main Street alleys. The work will start with the west side alleys first. They’ll begin with Lima Street next Monday and work their way north to the Blanchard River. They plan to have it down by the 2nd week of May.

On May 1 they will begin work on the East Alleys and should have it done by the third week of May.

They do not want to close off people to their homes or businesses unless it is necessary. If you have limited access to your home or business at any time you can call the engineering department at 419-424-7120. They will be able to make special arrangements for you.