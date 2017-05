05/04/17 – 6:13 P.M.

In the event of a flash flood in Findlay, you’re best bet is to stay away from the water. Findlay Fire Chief Josh Eberle said that the water can trick you.

Eberle added that aside from the current and depth you also have to worry about hypothermia because the water will be cold. The added pressure could also push off the manhole covers. If you’re wading through you could fall in the manhole if this happens and be seriously injured.