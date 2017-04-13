Findlay Firefighters Worked With Life Flight For Training

04/13/17 – 6:02 P.m.

Findlay area fire departments and some Findlay police officers received training on Life Flight landing zone operations. Life Flight’s Nick Vance said that they trained Findlay firefighters in bringing a helicopter down safely.

Nick Vance

Vance added that the training helps bring the firefighters and pilots together. Vance said that it will help make things more efficient.

Nick Vance

The training went over calling in a helicopter for landing as well as safety precautions. With the ongoing construction on I-75 the departments and Life Flight though it would be good to go over the material.

Findlay Fire Captain Matt Cooper said that this will help firefighters keep people safe.

Matt Cooper

Below is a video outlining some of the training and its purpose.