6/14/17 – 5:23 A.M.

A Findlay-based grocery store chain is growing. The Associated Press reports Fresh Encounter’s parent company Generative Growth LLC is buying 15 Marsh Supermarket locations. Fresh Encounter is the parent company of Great Scot, Community Markets, and Sack n’ Save grocery stores.

The new locations include 11 Indiana stores and four in Ohio. Generative Growth is paying around $8 million for the properties.

Marsh Supermarkets had declared bankruptcy and closed 19 stores in May.