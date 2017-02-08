Findlay-Hancock Chamber To Offer Forum On Diversity And Inclusion

02/08/17 – 5:40 P.M.

The Findlay-Hancock Chamber of Commerce will host Women’s Leadership Forum on February 17th. The forum will focus on diversity, inclusion, and business success. Attendees will learn how they can celebrate diversity and inclusion and how those two can help create a competitive advantage.

The forum will feature guest speaker Jaime De La Cruz. He is Marathon’s manager of diversity, inclusion, and talent management.

The forum will be held at the Findlay Country Club from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration for the event is due by February 13th. It costs $20 for chamber members and it is $25 for non-members. You ca register at findlayhancockchamber.com