Findlay Has Bright Future Says Economic Development Director

02/09/17 – 8:39 P.M.

Attendees at the Economic Outlook Meeting in Findlay learned that Findlay has been doing well. Director of Economic Development Tim Mayle said that the city always checks how economic growth will affect everyone.

He said that the city also has a bright future due to this growth.

He said that this has given Findlay a great outlook for the future. He added that he wants to see more residential spaces open up.

Mayle added that he wants to see a diversity of housing for people to choose from. Right now Findlay has a low inventory of housing.