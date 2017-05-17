Findlay High School Students Work To Raise Awareness Of The Opioid Epidemic

05/17/17 – 6:09 P.M.

A group of students from Findlay High School hit the streets downtown to raise awareness of the opioid epidemic. Project leader and high school senior Carter Fox said that he wants people to be aware of how bad the situation is.

Carter Fox

He and a few classmates worked to spread awareness of the epidemic for their AP Government Class. Fox said that they created a helpful pamphlet.

Carter Fox

The students walked around Main Street to hand out the pamphlets and conduct small surveys. Fox said that they are going to turn in their surveys to the ADAMHS Board so they can see how much people know about the epidemic.