3/30/17 – 5:03 A.M.

Fire heavily damaged a Findlay home Wednesday night. Firefighters responded to a house at 810 West Sandusky Street around 8:45 p.m. When firefighters arrived on the scene, the home was fully engulfed in flames. Two people were inside when the blaze started, they were able to escape safely.

Investigators haven’t determined the cause of the fire yet.