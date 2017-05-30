Findlay Honors Fallen Soldiers During Memorial Day Ceremonies

5/30/17 – 5:01 A.M.

Findlay residents honored those who paid the ultimate sacrifice serving their country during Memorial Day observance Monday. Kim Williams spoke to the Courier about why she participated in they day’s ceremonies…

Audio:Kim Williams

Jenny Miracle-Turner was one of many in attendance. She spoke to the Courier about the importance of the day…

Audio:Jenny Miracle-Turner

Findlay’s Memorial Day observances included a ceremony at the Ralph D. Cole Bridge on Main Street, a parade, and an observance in the Maple Grove Cemetery.