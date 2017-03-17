UPDATE: Findlay JCPenny Location Set To Close Later This Year

3/17/17 – 9:47 A.M.

The JCPenny store in the Findlay Village mall is closing this year. Store manager Jonathan Davis tells WFIN the location is closing sometime in June. A note posted for employees at the business and circulating on Facebook says June 18 is the final day for the store, but Davis says that is only tentative at this point.

Davis said all other questions must go through JCPenny’s corporate communication. An email from the company says the Findlay store is one of 138 closing its doors this year. It says the liquidation process for these stores starts in April.

The company says it employs roughly 43 associates at the Findlay store.

Findlay Village Mall manager Vonn Bowers tells us she had not received any notification of the store closing as of 9 a.m. Friday.

Full List Of Store Closures:



Download (PDF, 123KB)