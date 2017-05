05/12/17 – 3:29 P.M.

Findlay letter carriers are taking part in the Stamp Out Hunger campaign. Food Drive Coordinator Don Bonnell said that this has been done for a long time.

Don Bonnell

Bonnell said that you can join in their efforts by leaving canned goods in or under your mailbox tomorrow morning. Your mail carrier or local volunteers will be collect the food to be given out to local food pantries.