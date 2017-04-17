Findlay Man Accused Of Trying To Stab Officer To Have Competency Evaluation

4/17/17 – 5:12 A.M.

Officials in Seneca County want to see if a Findlay man accused of trying to stab a Tiffin police officer is competent to stand trial. The Advertiser-Tribune reports 34-year-old Vincent Fedele will have an evaluation at the District V Forensic Diagnostic Center in Mansfield.

Investigators say Fedele tried to stab officer Justin Nowalk following a traffic stop on March 14.

A judge set bond in the case at $1 million. He faces felonious assault and resisting arrest charges. Fedele is also facing a felony drug charge in Hancock County and has warrants for incidents in Elyria and Toledo.