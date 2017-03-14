Findlay Man Arrested After Pulling Knife On An Officer

03/14/17 – 6:22 P.M.

A Findlay man was arrested in Tiffin Tuesday after he allegedly brandished a knife against a police officer. The Courier reports that the officer was trying to take 34-year-old Vincent Fedele into custody at a Rite Aid on a warrant.

Hancock County Common Pleas Court Judge Jonathan Starn issued the warrant. Fedele failed to report to the county’s adult probation department.

Fedele was charged with possession of heroin and tampering with evidence in October. No officers were harmed in the incident.