Findlay Man Arrested Following Wednesday Drug Raid

2/9/17 – 4:56 A.M.

Police arrested a Findlay man following a Wednesday morning drug raid. The Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force says officers served a warrant at 425 Monroe Avenue, Lot 32 around 6:30 a.m. Officers took 27-year-old Justin Beagle into custody.

Investigators say they found crack cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, LSD, prescription narcotics, and marijuana in the home. They also reportedly found drug paraphernalia, criminal tools and items that indicated drug trafficking from the home.

Beagle faces charges of possession of crack cocaine and possession of heroin, and possession of a schedule II controlled substance.