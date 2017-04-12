Findlay Man Charged With Kidnapping

4/12/17 – 7:20 A.M.

A Findlay man is facing charges after he allegedly grabbed an 11-year-old, and took the child into his home to engage in sexual activity. The Courier reports the Hancock County grand jury indicted 59-year-old Jeffery Julien on kidnapping and importuning charges Tuesday.

Julien could spend up to 16 years in prison if convicted on both counts.

The alleged incident happened April 6 at 8240 Hazelwood Drive. The sheriff’s office said deputies had been investigating an older man propositioning children in the area.

MORE: The Courier